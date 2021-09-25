South Carolina man accused of shooting parents to death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man is in custody, accused of shooting and killing his parents.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies Friday arrested Kevin Jackson Westberry, 27, of Columbia, on two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victims as Subrina Jackson Westberry, 60, and Kenneth Wayne Westberry, 59, of Columbia, WYFF-TV reported.

“Police went to the home on Newpark Place Thursday night after we received a call to conduct a welfare check,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Deputies found the bodies of Mr. and Mrs. Westberry inside the house. Deputies immediately detained the son, who was at the home at the time of the welfare check.”

Westberry is being held without bond in the Lexington County Detention Center. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.