LEXINGTON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gilbert, South Carolina, man is facing charges after allegedly killing multiple cats and hanging their bodies from a tree.

Authorities charged Johnathan William Grider with felony ill treatment of animals after an investigation by Lexington County Animal Services officials found the bodies of two dead cats with nooses around their necks.

Officers arrested Grider at his home on Wednesday. He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center and released on Thursday after a bond hearing.

If convicted, Grider could spend up to five years in prison.