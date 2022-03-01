SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 29-year-old Summerville, South Carolina, man has been arrested after authorities said he crashed a drone filled with contraband into a prison yard.

According to the state Department of Corrections, Joshua Bryan Jordan was flying a drone and crashed it into the yard at Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.

The drone was carrying a package that contained 558 grams of marijuana, 585 grams of tobacco, four hacksaw blades and three lighters, authorities said.

“Two of the charges involve substances believed to be cocaine and marijuana that were found in his possession when he was arrested,” said SCDC.

According to warrants, video recovered from the drone showed Jordan flying the device days before the incident.

Jordan is facing charges of operating a drone near a Department of Corrections institution, providing contraband to a prisoner, criminal conspiracy, trafficking in cocaine and possession of marijuana.