SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A months-long investigation by the Summerville Police Department led to the arrest of a man accused of multiple drug-related crimes.

Police began an investigation into drug activities in the Evergreen neighborhood in January. They received a tip that 28-year-old Robert Bernhardt was “distributing large quantities of marijuana from his residence.”

Summersville police and SWAT, along with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search of Bernhardt’s home and found more than 15 pounds of marijuana as well as a firearm.

Bernhardt is facing charges of trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and distribution of marijuana.