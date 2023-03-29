WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) — The United States Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina said that a South Carolina man was arrested on felony charges for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

According to the attorney’s office, Thomas Andrew Casselman, 29, of Walhalla, South Carolina, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with:

assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers

civil disorder

entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon

unlawful possession of a firearm on capitol grounds or buildings

act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings

and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a capitol building

Casselman was arrested on Tuesday morning in Walhalla and made his initial appearance in the District of South Carolina before Magistrate Judge Kevin McDonald.

According to court documents, Casselman is seen in photos from Jan. 6, 2021, wearing a dark grey cap with a design on the front, black face mask, American flag gaiter or scarf around the neck, black jacket, and backpack while in the crowd on the west side of the Capitol.

Body-worn camera footage from D.C. Metropolitan Police officers as well as open-source video footage shows Casselman spraying law enforcement officers with an orange-colored spray, presumed to be bear spray. A victim of the use of this chemical irritant also described the spray as bear spray.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Columbia, South Carolina Field Office, and the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

In the 26 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The United States Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina said that the investigation is ongoing.