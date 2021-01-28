South Carolina man arrested for driving school bus while impaired, deputies say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A York County school bus driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

According to the school district, Avery Neely was reportedly driving the school bus erratically. The Director of District Transportation, Kevin Queen, was notified and contacted the bus driver to have him pull over.

School officials say all students had been dropped off safely and there were no longer any students on board. Parents were notified of the incident later on.

Law enforcement was called to the driver’s location along with school district officials.

Following a series of field sobriety tests, Neely was taken into custody by the York County Sherriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence.

Neely has been suspended, effective immediately and the York County School District is conducting their own investigation into the incident.