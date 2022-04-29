LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been charged with murder in two separate fatal shootings that occurred between Christmas 2021 and April 2022, authorities said.

Lajohn Devarus Gaither, 36, is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center after he was taken into custody on warrants at a home on North Cleveland Street in Kershaw on April 19.

The arrest follows a months-long investigation that began on Christmas.

Officers with the Lancaster Police Department were called at about 7:30 a.m. on Christmas to East Dunlap Street to find Marico Lamont Stevens slumped over in the driver’s seat of his black 2008 Chrysler 300 parked next to his front porch. Stevens had been shot multiple times and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Stevens was 41-years-old, authorities said.

The case was investigated by the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force. During the last several months, investigators interviewed numerous people, examined evidence collected from the scene and were able to recreate Stevens’ movements the night before his death.

Authorities said Gaither was developed as a suspect early in their investigation and just this month, sufficient evidence was developed to charge him with the homicide, they said.

While the Lancaster Christmas Day fatal shooting was being investigated, another murder happened in early April in Spartanburg County.

A man had been reported missing after having last been seen leaving a nightclub in Spartanburg County. The man’s body was found a few days later in a remote area. He had been shot to death, authorities said.

Gaither was developed as a suspect in the second case and warrants were obtained charging him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

While being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center, warrants for the Christmas Day Lancaster homicide were obtained and entered as a detainer on Gaither.