CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested Friday on a charge of voyeurism after allegedly recording a woman undressing inside a Goodwill dressing room, according to a report from the Charleston Police Department.

Police arrested Werner Martinez, 21, of North Charleston on a voyeurism charge.

An officer responded to a business off Main Road on Friday evening where a woman said she happened to look down while undressing inside a dressing room stall and discovered a black cellphone that was recording her.

The woman told officers that the phone was on the floor next to the bench in an inconspicuous location, with the video camera active and aimed at a mirror to record her reflection.

When she left the stall, the woman said she saw the Martinez looking at toddler clothes before going to retrieve the phone.

Officers met with Martinez, who had the phone with him. He admitted to entering the dressing room and leaving the phone with the camera active inside the room, according to the report.

Martinez claimed that he tried to stop the woman from entering the stall but said his efforts were not successful. The woman, however, said he did not make any attempts to stop her from entering the dressing room.

Martinez was arrested and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.