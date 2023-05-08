GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was charged with murder after he was accused of intentionally hitting someone with his car during a fight on Sunday, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

William Gray Ackerman, Jr., of Greenwood, was arrested and charged with murder.

Deputies responded to the area of Avid Road and Sawgrass Place at about 1:30 a.m. and found Kenneth Davis McClendon outside of his vehicle with significant injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

McClendon was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The other vehicle involved in the collision was no longer at the scene when deputies arrived.

Throughout the investigation, deputies determined that the act was intentional. Ackerman was located at a nearby home.