WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child.

Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted.

According to WSCO, deputies responded to Circle Drive on Sept. 7 in reference to a medical call involving an unresponsive infant. The infant was taken to the hospital for treatment but died.

An autopsy by the Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office revealed that the child, who was in the care of the father Williams at the time, died as a result of a narcotic.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division Child Fatality Unit is assisting with this ongoing investigation.