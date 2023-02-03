(WTRF) — A man from South Carolina has been charged after prank calling police dispatchers between 100 to 500 times a day.

Officials say Samuel Hall, of Carlisle, South Carolina, is charged with 21 counts of disrupting public services.

Hall allegedly would call dispatchers in Jefferson County, Ohio, and public officials, harassing and threatening them, making it impossible for dispatchers to do their work, according to officials.

Officials say Hall might have used a device that automatically calls back if a call would be disconnected.