CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday for a fatal Sunday night crash that killed a passenger in his car.

According to CCSO, 23-year-old Brett Isaiah Baker-Goines, of Johns Island, was driving a Dodge sedan at about 11 p.m. along Main Road near Mary Ann Point Road. CCSO investigators said that the sedan “went off the road at high speed, struck a ditch and flipped before hitting some trees.”

Baker-Goines and two additional passengers were in the vehicle. One passenger was ejected, resulting in fatal injuries. Baker-Goines and the other passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

CCSO determined that Baker-Goines was under the influence at the time of the crash. He was arrested on felony DUI charges and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center, then released Monday on a $75,000 bond.