South Carolina man charged with fatally stabbing neighbor over property line dispute

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. – A man was arrested and charged with murder following a homicide in Anderson County.

We previously reported there was a stabbing on Nov. 19 on Jones Street that left Carlton Brian Sherman, 49, dead.

Detectives said they responded and learned that the original incident stemmed from a property line dispute between Sherman and Wilson. Sherman was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has charged Joseph S. Wilson with murder.

Wilson is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center and bond has been denied, according to the sheriff’s office.