ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — An Orangeburg man has been charged in a double shooting that killed his teenage son and wounded a woman.

Orangeburg County deputies said that 46-year-old Andre Green faces charges of murder, attempted murder,and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities arrived just before 6 p.m. Monday at a home on Kemmerlin Road after hearing a report that there had been a shooting.

Upon arrival, a 14-year-old boy was found dead inside the home. A woman was also injured.

“There is absolutely no reason in this world for this to have happened,” the sheriff’s office said. “We don’t have a solid motive as of yet, but nothing justifies this.”

Greene faces at least 30 years in prison if he is convicted of murder.