MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested a Moncks Corner man accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail after an investigation conducted by Berkeley County deputies.

David Benjamin Driggers was arrested July 26 after deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home located along the 2100 block of South Live Oak.

He was wanted on one count of forgery.

Driggers was taken into custody immediately and reportedly confessed to being involved in the theft.

A vehicle operated by Driggers was also searched with detectives finding more than 200 pieces of mail along with personal and business checks valuing more than $200,000, deputies said.

In addition, illegal narcotics were also found in the vehicle, leading to more charges against Driggers.

Driggers could also face federal charges and state-imposed charges due to the theft of the U.S. mail.

He was arrested for multiple counts of forgery as well as drug charges.