ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a tree while he was clearing trees and brush with a tractor, authorities said.

It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Olden Porter Road, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

Wallace Terry Anthony, 67, was flown to Prisma Health in Greenville with severe head trauma, according to the coroner. He died about 6:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The incident is being investigated by the county coroner’s office.