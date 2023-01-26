CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — An Andrews man was convicted and faces a life sentence after robbing and killing a postal carrier in 2019, U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a release Thursday.

Trevor Raekwon Seward, 25, of Andrews, was convicted on all five charges he faced, including murder of a federal employee in the course of her duties, use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute marijuana.

Evidence presented in the trial established that on Sept. 23, 2019, Seward was anticipating the delivery of two pounds of marijuana that had been shipped from California through the USPS, according to the release. Instead of delivering the package to Seward’s residence in Andrews, the mail carrier, Irene Pressley, placed a form in Seward’s mailbox saying he would need to come to the post office to claim the package.

After Seward confronted Pressley minutes later and failed to get the package, he returned home, the release says. Seward left home shortly after, armed with an AR-15 in search of Pressley.

About one hour after Pressley left the form in Seward’s mailbox, she was driving down Senate Road in Andrews when Seward fired approximately 20 rounds of his AR-15 into the back of Pressley’s vehicle, hitting her multiple times, according to the release. Seward then got into Pressley’s vehicle and drove about three miles down the road where he left Pressley and her vehicle in a ditch on an access road to a hunt club.

The package of marijuana that had been shipped to Seward’s residence was later found near Senate Road where Pressley had been shot by Seward, according to the release.

“This conviction demonstrates our commitment to ensure that all USPS employees can work and serve the public without having to endure an atmosphere of fear and intimidation,” Tommy D. Coke, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Atlanta Division, said in the release.

Seward faces a mandatory penalty of life in prison for the murder of Pressley, according to the release. He also faces up to life in prison for the use of a firearm in furtherance of Pressley’s murder, up to 20 years in prison for the robbery of Pressley, up to 10 years for illegal possession of a firearm and up to five years for the marijuana conspiracy conviction.

Seward will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Donald C. Coggins after a review of a pre-sentence report.