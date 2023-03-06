WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 29-year-old South Carolina man died early Monday in Forsyth County after shooting at officers and crashing his vehicle during a pursuit, authorities said.

Alexander Parks Holland of Charleston died after the chase that ended along a busy road in Winston-Salem. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began pursuing Holland shortly after 2 a.m. when they tried to stop his Toyota Tacoma on Lewisville-Clemmons Road as they exited onto U.S. 421. Holland allegedly shot multiple times at law enforcement vehicles during the chase and after crashing at about 2:20 a.m. on U.S. 421 near Peace Haven Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers fired their weapons after the crash, and EMS responded to “attend” to a deputy, who was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The deputy was later released, and it was not clear how they were injured.

Authorities said Holland, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was hurt in the crash and had been shot. However, his cause of death has not been released.

“Firstly, we extend our condolences to the friends and loved ones of Mr. Holland,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said in a release. “This is truly a reminder of the danger that the men and the women who serve and protect encounter daily. Because of our love and our commitment to our community, you can rest assured that we are proud to serve and protect, and we will continue to do so. All that we ask in return is your continued prayers and support.”

The sheriff’s office said the NC SBI would be handling the investigation and vowed to cooperate “in any way possible.”

The three deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per standard procedure.

“The deputies will be cooperating with the investigation during this time and we will be utilizing resources to meet their emotional and mental health needs,” the sheriff’s office said.