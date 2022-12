COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Colleton County man died on Tuesday after getting trapped under a mini-excavator he was operating.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the man became pinned under the excavator after being thrown from the seat when it overturned.

The man’s wife found him at about 5:20 p.m. Emergency crews arrived minutes later but said he “had no signs of life.”

It’s unclear how long the man was trapped under the excavator. His family said he was an experienced operator.