South Carolina man faces prison for threats to former federal prosecutor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man authorities have linked to the extremist group the Proud Boys faces a prison sentence after pleading guilty to threatening a former federal prosecutor.

Court records show 47-year-old James Giannakos of Gilbert is scheduled for sentencing by a U.S. District Court judge on June 29.

Giannakos was arrested in February after recorded threats made to a former federal prosecutor in Florida were traced to a phone he owned.

He pleaded guilty in April.

Court records say Giannakos was angry at the prosecutor for comments she made to news outlets saying Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio had been an FBI informant.

Prosecutors say evidence links Giannakos to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, but he has not been charged in connection with it.