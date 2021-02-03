South Carolina man facing several child sex crimes charges

Michael Tray Suddeth

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A South Carolina man is facing several charges after deputies said he sexually abused a child.

34-year-old Michael Tray Suddeth has been charged with six counts of second degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and three counts of third-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the crimes were reported to them in late December by a 12-year-old child.

Investigators said the abuse started when the child was 10 years old.

Deputies said the child gave a very detailed statement and was placed into Emergency Protective Custody in January.

The sheriff’s office said a search of the suspect’s home on Johnson Circle further corroborated the victim’s statement.

Suddeth was arrested by deputies at his workplace and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

