COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A Lower Richland man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of killing his girlfriend.
The State reports that a judge on Friday handed down the sentence to Kenneth Gleaton.
A jury had found Gleaton guilty of killing 39-year-old Amanda Peele.
Firefighters and police in 2017 found Peele’s body in the smoldering debris of her home.
A coroner ruled she had died before the fire and had been bludgeoned, strangled and shot twice in the torso.
- Head-on collision closes beach-bound traffic on Highway 544
- Two hurt after boat collision on Waccamaw River
- South Carolina man found guilty of murder, burning girlfriends body
- Lawsuit: Woman’s family suing late husband’s estate after both die in Horry Co. motorcycle crash
- Chief: Midway fire responding to house fire; transporting victim with ‘significant’ burns