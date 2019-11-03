South Carolina man found guilty of murder, burning girlfriends body

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A Lower Richland man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of killing his girlfriend.

The State reports that a judge on Friday handed down the sentence to Kenneth Gleaton.

A jury had found Gleaton guilty of killing 39-year-old Amanda Peele.

Firefighters and police in 2017 found Peele’s body in the smoldering debris of her home.

A coroner ruled she had died before the fire and had been bludgeoned, strangled and shot twice in the torso.

