SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg County man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for shooting and killing his stepfather.

Darren Grissom, 37, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Grissom shot Joseph Edward Breeze, 62, to death on July 26, 2021, at a home on Cindy Lane in the Mayo community.

When Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, Grissom told them that he had shot his stepfather and that he was dead. When deputies offered medical assistance, Grissom refused and asked deputies to leave.

SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene and were eventually able to get Grissom to surrender after a two-hour standoff. He later came out of the home with a shotgun pointed at his head.

Grissom will have to serve 85% of his prison sentence before he is eligible for release. A judge also ordered mental health counseling as part of his sentence.