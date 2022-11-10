SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg man received a 30-year prison sentence on Wednesday for the murder of his girlfriend.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Good, Jr., 50, pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime Wednesday at the Cherokee County Courthouse.

Goode shot Mildred Susanne Motes, 34, to death on May 16, 2019, outside of a Massey Road home following a domestic dispute, deputies said.

In an interview with Cherokee County Sheriff’s investigators, Goode claimed to have accidentally shot Motes with a 12-gauge shotgun.

Goode is not eligible for parole or early release.