GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — A Greenville man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for a 2019 kidnapping in Spartanburg.

Jerry Cecil Edwards, 63, was found guilty of kidnapping and carjacking following a two-day jury trial.

The solicitor’s office said Edwards approached a woman at about 1 a.m. on June 11, 2019 in the parking lot of a QuikTrip, asking for a ride to Walmart.

The woman offered him a ride to wherever he needed to go after telling him that Walmart was closed.

Edwards then demanded money and took her car keys. He then threatened to hit her on the head with a brick unless she undressed and got into the trunk of her car, according to the solicitor’s office.

After Edwards drove her car to Short Allen Street, the victim was able to pull the trunk release and run to a nearby home for help.

Edwards was arrested hours later in Greenville with the victim’s car, purse, cell phone and credit cards.

“This situation could have been a lot worse if the courageous woman had not run for help when she did,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “Her actions were a life-saver.”

Edwards was sentenced to life in prison without parole. The solicitor said Edwards had numerous previous convictions for burglary, kidnapping, robbery, and assault and battery, which contributed to the life sentence.