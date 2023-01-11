CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston police have charged a homeless man with murder after he allegedly assaulted another homeless man on New Year’s Day.

Jeffery Scott Elliott was arrested on Monday and is being held without bond at the Al Cannon Detention Center in the killing of Darren Ray, 52. Ray died from blunt-force trauma several days after he was taken to MUSC, according to an autopsy report.

Officers found Ray on Jan. 1 after they were called to an area near Motely Lane and Pinckney Street to check on a person who was “passed out or sleeping.”

Detectives investigating the case found out that Elliot and Ray were both homeless men living in the area.