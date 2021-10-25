South Carolina man indicted for ‘assault on law enforcement’ during breach at U.S. Capitol

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have somehow been connected to the attack. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina man has been indicted for assaulting law enforcement during the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Capitol building was breached in early January with the goal of disrupting a joint session of the U.S. Congress as they counted electoral votes in the presidential election.

Among those charged was George Amos Tenney III, 35, of Anderson South Carolina. According to U.S. Attorney of South Carolina, M. Rhett Dehart, Tenney was indicted on three felony charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, civil disorder, and obstructing an official proceeding among six misdemeanor charges.

Tenney was arrested on June 29, 2021, after a criminal complaint was filed. He is expected to be arraigned on another date.

Court documents show that prior to January 6th, Tenney wrote on Facebook, “It’s starting to look like we may siege the capital building [sic] and [C]ongress if the electoral votes don’t go right. We are forming plans for every scenario.”

According to Dehart’s office, Tenney and another man Darrell Youngers, 32, of Cleveland, Texas, were captured on video moving through the U.S. Capitol together on January 6 – entering around 2:19 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door.

“Tenney and Youngers eventually made their way to the East Rotunda Doors. While there, Tenney sought to force open the doors from inside, despite police efforts to keep them closed, and helped rioters amassed outside get into the building,” Dehart said. “He also grabbed an employee of the House Sergeant at Arms, locked arms with a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and pushed another Capitol Police officer. Tenney and Youngers eventually retreated into the Rotunda.”

Youngers was indicted on related charges.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Greenville, S.C. Resident Agency and Houston Field Office, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department. Significant assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police.