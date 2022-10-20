ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A South Carolina man is facing child pornography charges after investigators reported finding 17 victims in 10 different states.

Based on photos found during the investigation, all of the victims were younger than 12, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, which started looking into the activities of Sherman Alexander Turner, 28, of Williamston, in March 2021.

The sheriff’s office said Turner took on two different personas to reel in and blackmail his victims, who were from Arizona, California, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

Deputies reported finding thousands of photos and videos of children while searching Turner’s phone. He is in the Spartanburg County Detention and is expected to face federal child-pornography charges.