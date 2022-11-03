ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man has been linked to the theft of more than two dozen golf carts in Abbeville and Greenwood counties, authorities said.

Authorities charged Alonzo Craig Hawes Jr. of Greenwood with possession of stolen goods in connection with the theft of three of the carts in Greenwood County.

The investigation began after the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office began getting reports of several golf cart thefts. During the investigation, deputies found out that similar thefts had taken place in surrounding counties.

That led investigators from both counties to a home on Old Greenwood Highway where they found three golf carts that had been stolen from Greenwood County.

The sheriff’s office said Hawes has been linked to thefts of 18 golf carts in Greenwood County and eight in Abbeville County.