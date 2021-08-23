South Carolina man on golf cart killed in collision with car

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man was killed when a car struck the golf cart he was driving.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says that 74-year-old Frank Sanders of Sumter was killed in the crash on Friday night. The State newspaper reports that the crash happened in the Dalzell area, about six miles from Shaw Air Force Base.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee says that Sanders was riding the golf cart on North Kings Highway when it was hit from behind by a 2010 Lexus heading in the same direction.

Lee said the Lexus driver was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt.