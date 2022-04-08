CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies arrested two people following a six-hour standoff early Wednesday morning in Blacksburg — including a man who had cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet while out on bond for an attempted murder charge.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Blacksburg officers went to a home late Tuesday to locate a wanted fugitive on North Shelby Street.

The sheriff’s office said they spotted the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Lewis Bradley Jones, who ran into the home, grabbed a gun and threatened to shoot himself.

Deputies said they were able to get a woman and child out of the home.

Investigators said a second suspect went into the home, as well.

The standoff ended shortly before 4:00 a.m. when the sheriff’s office said the SWAT team went into the home and deployed “chemical munitions.”

Both people were taken into custody.

Jones was charged with escape from GPS monitoring and malicious damage to property. Deputies said he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet on Jan. 24. Jones was out on bond at the time at the time on an attempted murder charge from May 2021.

The second suspect, 31-year-old Shawn Brandon Martin, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

Both Jones and Martin were taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center.