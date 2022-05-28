YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A York County man was sentenced Thursday to 18 years behind bars for inflicting great bodily injury to a child.

Darrell Wilson was on trial for allegedly abusing a child on December 22, 2017, when the four-month-old child was left in his care. A woman took the child to the hospital after picking him up from Wilson.

A woman testified that although the child is almost 5 years old, he still wears diapers and cannot eat with utensils. He suffers from daily seizures and takes four medicines a day, presumably from the December 2017 incident.

The prosecution alleged the baby was shaken by Wilson, causing injury which their doctor testified was Abusive Head Trauma. The defense also called a doctor, a pediatric neurologist, who denied that Shaken Baby Syndrome was in fact a phenomena and classified the child’s illness as a “mystery.”

Wilson did not testify in his own defense.