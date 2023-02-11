LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — A Clinton man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a drug distribution charge.

According to the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Travis O’Neal Pressley Jr., 37, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. This was Pressley’s second offense.

Pressley was sentenced to 15 years for having numerous prior drug distribution offenses as well.

The latest charge stems from an incident in which Pressley was being booked into the Johnson Detention Center in Laurens County on other unrelated charges. While Pressley was changing clothes, jail officials spotted a large baggie concealed in Pressley’s buttocks.

Officials then found a large amount of crack cocaine spread out on the floor when they entered the holding cell, according to the solicitor’s office.

Pressley appeared to be chewing something, causing officials to wrestle him to the ground to keep him from swallowing what turned out to be another large amount of crack.

Pressley is being held at the Johnson Detention Center in Laurens County.