South Carolina man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder

Bradley Wilkins has been charged with murder in Greenville County. (Greenville County Detention Center)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville, South Carolina, man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder.

The Greenville County Solicitor’s Office said Bradley Shawn Wilkins II, 29, pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday.

WSAP previously reported that deputies responded on Dec. 5, 2020, to an incident at Silver Creek Apartments on Ashe Drive.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim, Brian Edward Martin, 26, of Greenville, was transported to a hospital where he died.

According to the solicitor’s office, Martin, who had recently started dating the ex-wife of Wilkins II, was outside his apartment when Wilkins II came from the woods with a knife. Wilkins II stabbed Martin multiple times.

Martin was able to identify his attacker to his family before he died, the solicitor’s office said.

Wilkins II was seen on surveillance video two days prior to the murder purchasing the weapon as well as a notebook in which he outline his plans to commit the crime.