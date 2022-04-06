MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 35-year-old Mount Pleasant man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

According to the United State Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, Chad Kramolowski was arrested after Charleston County deputies executed a search warrant on his home in March 2019.

During that search, deputies located 20 images of child porn, including images of prepubescent minors, on one of Kramolowski’s cell phones.

The investigation began after the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a report from Facebook, which discovered evidence of alleged criminal activity on its servers.

“The CyberTipline Report showed that a Facebook user received an image of a minor appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity. ICAC officers tracked the Facebook user’s IP address to Kramolowski’s residence in Mount Pleasant,” officials said.

An investigation also found that Kramolowski was previously convicted in federal court for possession of child pornography and was sentenced in 2008 to 30 months in federal prison.

United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel sentenced Kramolowski to 120 months in federal prison, to be followed by a lifetime term of court-ordered supervision.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Dean H. Secor prosecuted the case.