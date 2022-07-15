MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man was sentenced Friday to prison for shooting at cars on I-95 in multiple North Carolina counties, including Robeson County, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Franklin Joseph Dangerfield, 35, pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered short-barrel shotgun, transporting an unregistered firearm across state lines and transporting a prohibited weapon without a license, according to a news release.

U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II sentenced Dangerfield to 20 years in federal prison, according to the release.

On Sept. 5, 2020, Dangerfield drove from his home in Goose Creek up I-95 into North Carolina, according to the release. In Robeson County, he shot from his truck into other moving vehicles. He fired three shots at a car, but no one was injured.

Dangerfield continued into Nash County and fired shots at 10 vehicles, hitting nine of them, according to the release. An elderly woman was hit in the shoulder and was flown to a hospital. Another person in a different vehicle was also hit.

Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office started a pursuit with Dangerfield, who at times drove more than 110 mph along I-95, according to the release. Dangerfield was eventually taken into custody after 37 miles when he crashed while taking an exit in Emporia, Virginia.

Dangerfield’s blood-alcohol level was .265, according to the release. Deputies found a Savage Arms Springfield 67H 12-gauge shotgun with a 13-inch barrel, eight shotgun shells, and nine spent shells.