South Carolina man stomped by police glad for bodycam, honest officer

Attorney Justin Bamberg, right, speaks and his client Clarence Gailyard, left, listens, after Bamberg showed body camera video of an officer stomping Gailyard in the neck as Bamberg holds a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Orangeburg Public Safety officer David Lance Dukes was fired and charged with a felony after the July 26 incident. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who was stomped in the head last week by a police officer says he is thankful for body camera footage.

Clarence Gailyard says he is also happy for a second officer who immediately stepped up and said her colleague was not telling the truth. Gailyard’s lawyer showed body camera footage of the July 26 incident to reporters on Tuesday.

Orangeburg Public Safety Department Officer David Lance Dukes was fired two days after the incident and charged with felony first-degree assault and battery a few days after that.