SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The family of a Summerville man has identified him as the U.S. contractor killed in a March 23 drone strike in Syria.

Scott Dubis, 53, was killed on a coalition base near Hasakah in northeastern Syria, according to his family.

The U.S. Defense Department said “a one-way unmanned aerial vehicle” believed to be of Iranian origin stuck a maintenance facility shortly before 1:40 p.m. local time. Five U.S. service members and one other contractor were wounded in the attack. President Joe Biden approved retaliatory attacks on Syrian facilities believed to be used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

According to his obituary, Dubis had a lifelong passion for fixing things that led to “a career repairing and maintaining military vehicles and equipment as a contractor to the U.S. military.”

The Summerville High School graduate was returned to Dover Air Force Base on March 28, and he will be buried in Charleston.

