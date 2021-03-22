South Carolina middle student brought knife to school, threatened ex-boyfriend, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A South Carolina middle school student was charged after reportedly bringing a knife to school Monday and threatening to stab her ex-boyfriend.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a Gable Middle School parent reported that she believed her daughter had brought a knife to school.
Spartanburg School District Six said that the student was questioned and admitted to having a kitchen knife.
The student told deputies that she threatened to stab her ex-boyfriend with the knife, according to the report.
The student was charged with Carrying a Weapon on School Property.
District Six sent this phone message to all parents Monday afternoon explaining the incident:
Good afternoon. We would like to make you aware of a situation handled at Gable Middle School this morning. A parent informed us that a student brought a kitchen knife to school today to threaten another student. We immediately notified law enforcement to begin an investigation. After being questioned, the student admitted to having the kitchen knife, and has now been charged. Safety is indeed a team effort, and we greatly appreciate the parent who came forward.SPARTANBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT SIX
As always, if you hear something or see something that may be a security concern, please be sure to let us know. Have a great afternoon, and thank you for helping us keep our schools safe.