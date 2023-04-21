SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Two women are facing charges in a labor-trafficking case in which one of them allegedly forced her four children to work against their will, authorities said.

Elvira Lopez Aguilar allegedly forced her children, ages 11 to 16, to work at Marisol’s Cleaning Service, a business owned by Marisol Hernandez Perianez. Aguilar’s bond was set at $300,000 and Perianez’s at $40,000. They are scheduled to be back in court on June 19.

“These children were threatened with force or the use of force,” said Megan Raymer of the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

The kids worked late into the night cleaning at the Citadel Mall Stadium 16, according to SLED agent Logan Fey.

“The children would work anywhere from eight to 10 at night. Sometimes as late as two to four o’clock in the morning,” Fey said.

SLED began investigating when the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office became involved with the children at their schools, Fey said. He explained that they showed obvious signs of neglect and abuse.

Raymer said Lopez Aguilar abandoned her children and left them to live in deplorable conditions.

Perianez’s lawyer claimed she did not know about the abuse.

“This labor trafficking case really shows two things, that labor trafficking is happening in our area. The need for resources regarding it is a huge need,” said Brooke Burris, a co-chair of the Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force.

The children are being cared for by the South Carolina Department of Social Services.