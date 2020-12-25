South Carolina mom drops children from 3rd story window to escape fire

IRMO, SC (AP) — Authorities say a mother tossed her 1-year-old and 1-month-old children from their third story apartment to bystanders below to escape an apartment fire caused by a child playing with fireworks in South Carolina.

The Irmo Fire Department said the mother then jumped herself some 20 feet from the window and suffered a severe leg injury. Fire officials say all three were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

Authorities say the fire around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the River Oaks Apartments damaged about 10 apartments and left about 35 people without a home two days before Christmas.

No other injuries were reported.