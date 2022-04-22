UNION, S.C. (WSPA) — A music teacher was killed Friday morning in a crash in Union County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:56 a.m. on Whitmire Highway near Clairmont Road.

The Union County Coroner’s Office said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The coroner’s office identified a driver, Stephen Lee Jennings, 31, of Union, a the person who died.

Union County School said Jennings was a first-year music teacher at Sims Middle School.

Jennings has a wife and two children.

Counselors and faith-based leaders were at the school to help students and faculty

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Union County Coroner’s Office.