South Carolina needs paid poll managers for next week’s primary election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Paid poll workers are needed across South Carolina ahead of next week’s primary.

Many volunteers are worried about the coronavirus pandemic, leaving election officials scrambling to find enough poll managers to make sure the primaries run without issue.

Officials say they are focused on protecting the health of its poll managers. We are taking steps to ensure a safer voting environment for everyone.

If you are selected, you will be provided with special COVID-19 training for social distancing and maintaining sanitary conditions in your polling place.

You could earn at least $165 for training and working on election day.

Officials say you must be registered to vote in South Carolina. 16 and 17-year-olds can apply to be a Poll Manager Assistant.

South Carolina’s primary is Tuesday, June 9.

To apply: https://noexcusesc.com/apply-to-be-a-poll-manager/

