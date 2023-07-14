COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The families of fallen first responders in South Carolina will receive a little more support from the state after state lawmakers passed legislation last month that extended death benefits.

“It helps a family in need during a tragic time,” Greer Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Josh Holzheimer said.

If an eligible law enforcement officer, firefighter, paramedic or coroner dies in the line of duty, their beneficiaries can receive $75,000 from the state. If their death is the result of an unlawful act of another, or they’re killed while responding to an emergency or other similar incident, that amount would be increased to $150,000.

Before the new law, the preretirement incidental death benefit was equal to the first responder’s yearly income at the time of death. When the legislation was filed, it pertained only to law enforcement officers.

Dan Cooper, director of government relations with the South Carolina EMS Association, said the organization advocated for the benefits to be extended to the loved ones of paramedics, particularly after the line-of-duty death of an EMS worker in Florence County.

“We feel all first responders, if they die in the line of duty, their families should be entitled to the same benefits regardless of what uniform they wore,” Cooper said.

Under the law, death benefits have been also extended to volunteer first responders in the state. Holzheimer, who is also the past President of the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association, said it is “a huge win for people who volunteer in this state.”

“I hope it increases volunteerism,” Holzheimer said. “We are struggling to gain volunteers in this state.”