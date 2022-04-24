CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) — A police officer in the Lexington County city of Cayce was shot and killed early Sunday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance, authorities said.

According to the Cayce Police Department, Officer Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr died after a suspect opened fire as three officers arrived just after 2:30 a.m.

Cayce’s police chief visited the Barr family at the hospital Sunday morning.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune extended her condolences on Sunday.

“On behalf of our entire city, I send our heartfelt prayers to the City of Cayce,” Bethune said on Twitter. “We all know too well the pain and trauma of losing one of our own. We stand with you and offer our sincerest condolences and assistance.”

Barr was previously shot while working as a trainee in 2017. He received a purple heart medal that year, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Limited details are available at this time.