HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — Hardeeville police officers shot and killed the driver of a car early Monday afternoon after a short chase, authorities said.

Police Chief Sam Woodward said it happened after officers responded to a shots-fired call and got behind the vehicle. During a brief pursuit, he said someone inside the vehicle fired at officers and they returned fire.

A deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and three officers from the Hardeeville Police Department were involved and have been placed on leave with pay, authorities said. Woodward said two of his officers were the ones who fired the fatal shots.

Another person in the car told police later that the driver might have made mental health issues.

Tom and Melinda Szwak of Detroit heard the shots from inside their hotel room at the Fairfield Inn on Brooks Willis Drive. They said they saw the blue lights and heard the commotion from their room that overlooked the shooting scene.

“It sounded like fireworks in a dumpster, and my wife was awake as well, and said ‘no, I think it was gunfire,'” Tom Szwak said.

After the incident, investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spent nearly seven hours at the scene collecting evidence that included nearly 50 shell casings. Authorities said they also will be looking at body and dash camera footage from all of the officers and deputies involved.

Woodward and Sheriff Donald Hipp both said they want the public to know this will be a transparent investigation.

“When I came here [in 2014] and I started, we got body cameras and car cameras because we want to be transparent, and we don’t want to hide anything from anybody,” Woodward said. “It’s going to be released at some time.”

Wood said another goal of this investigation is to make sure that if the officers involved are cleared they are able to deal with what happened and return to work.

“I have not experienced that [shooting a suspect],” Woodward said. “To sit here and tell you that is exactly what they are feeling, I can’t tell you that. I know that I have been in some tough situations and got out of them, but I haven’t been in an officer-involved shooting.”

The mental health of officers is important, he said.

“That’s what I want them to do because that’s something they have to live with for the rest of their career,” said.