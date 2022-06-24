COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina officials began announcing their support for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday morning, soon after the move was announced.

Gov. Henry McMaster released a short statement Friday morning in response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us,” he wrote. “By the end of the day, we will file motions so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect in South Carolina and immediately begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians.”

Twenty-one states have filed amicus briefs supporting South Carolina’s abortion law, which remains with the courts.

Federal courts have upheld an injunction of the law, which bans most abortions after a “fetal heartbeat” is detected, which can happen at six weeks — before most people realize that they are pregnant.

Other officials also threw their support behind the ruling.

“I want to thank the Supreme Court for returning decision-making power to the people of each state,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a written statement. “For almost 50 years, our country’s abortion policy was controlled by nine unelected judges. I have always thought Roe v. Wade was bad policy, was wrongly decided, and not supported by the Constitution.”

Wilson continues on to point out that the ruling doesn’t impact abortion nationwide, and that instead it comes down to state-by-state decisions. He said his office “will continue to defend any law the General Assembly enacts in response to this decision.”

“This ruling is a victory for life, the rule of law, and local decision-making,” he wrote. “Human life is the most precious thing we have and our Founders sought to protect life, not destroy it.”