LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – It is Winter Weather Preparedness Week in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), the National Weather Service and the agencies comprising the State Emergency Response Team encouraged everyone in South Carolina to prepare for severe winter weather by checking supplies and safety plans.

Officials said snowfall, ice storms and extreme cold can immobilize an entire region. Even areas that normally experience mild winters can be hit with an ice storm or extreme cold. Winter storms can cause a range of hazards, including closed highways, blocked roads, black ice, downed trees and power lines, hypothermia, and possible flooding in coastal and inland areas.

Residents should take the proper winter weather precautions now during milder temperatures while winter emergency supplies are in low demand:

Include winter supplies like shovels and rock salt in your household emergency kit.

Prepare for possible isolation in your home by having sufficient heating fuel; regular fuel sources may be cut off during a winter storm.

Insulate pipes with insulation or newspapers and plastic and allow faucets to drip a little during cold weather to avoid freezing.

Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts.

Portable generators are commonly used in the winter as a result of storm-induced power outages. Carbon monoxide fumes are odorless and deadly. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to prevent death from carbon monoxide.

Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.

Chimneys should be cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional. If not, it can become filled with highly flammable layers of creosote.

Have your vehicle serviced to ensure it is prepared for the winter season.

In every vehicle, place a winter emergency kit that includes: a shovel; windshield scraper and small broom; flashlight; battery-powered radio; extra batteries; water; snack food; matches; extra hats, socks, and mittens; first aid kit with a pocketknife; medications; blankets; tow chain or rope; road salt and sand; booster cables; emergency flares; and a fluorescent distress flag.

To download the SC Emergency Manager mobile app and Severe Winter Weather Guide click or tap here.