UNION COUNTY (WSPA) — The parents of a 2-year-old boy who allegedly ingested drugs and became unresponsive Wednesday morning have been arrested, authorities said.

Taylor Marie Cogdill and Jordan Allen Thompson have been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, according to the Union Public Safety Department.

Union police officers and Union County deputies found the boy unresponsive in a home on Douglas Heights after they were called to investigate a possible overdose.

Union County EMS treated the child, who was then taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

A three-month-old child at the home was taken into protective custody, authorities said.

The incident is still under investigation.