OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The parents of a 7-week-old baby in Oconee County are facing neglect and drug charges after the child died Monday from blunt-force trauma, authorities said.

Sheila Raynor and Michael Blackwell Jr. are charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person; possession of cocaine; possession of schedule 1 and 2 narcotics; and possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies found the baby, Theodore “Theo” Sage Raynor, unresponsive and began CPR after being called to an apartment complex on Keoway Drive in Seneca. The baby was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the baby died from blunt-force head trauma and classified the death as a homicide.

During their investigation, deputies reported finding illegal narcotics in the home.

Raynor and Blackwell were both booked into the Oconee County Detention Center where they are being held on $55,000 bonds.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s child-death task force assisted local authorities in the investigation.